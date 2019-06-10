App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold futures down in afternoon trade

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 32850 and an intraday low of Rs 32638.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices fell by Rs 224 to Rs 32,712 per 10 gram at 6 pm in futures trade on June 10 as traders booked profit after Mexico reached a trade deal with the US.

The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 32,850 and an intraday low of Rs 32,638 per 10 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 243, or 0.73 percent, at Rs 32,855 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,892 lots, while the August contract saw a business turnover of 16,475 lots.

Close

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July traded lower by Rs 209 at Rs 32,658 in a business turnover of 8,732 lots.

MCX Gold has intraday support at Rs 32,530 whereas resistance is at Rs 33,040, according to Motilal Oswal.

Spot gold traded lower by $15.18 at $1325.12 an ounce in New York retreating from a 14-week high hit on June 7.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.