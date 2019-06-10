Gold futures down in afternoon trade

Gold prices fell by Rs 224 to Rs 32,712 per 10 gram at 6 pm in futures trade on June 10 as traders booked profit after Mexico reached a trade deal with the US.

The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 32,850 and an intraday low of Rs 32,638 per 10 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 243, or 0.73 percent, at Rs 32,855 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,892 lots, while the August contract saw a business turnover of 16,475 lots.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July traded lower by Rs 209 at Rs 32,658 in a business turnover of 8,732 lots.

MCX Gold has intraday support at Rs 32,530 whereas resistance is at Rs 33,040, according to Motilal Oswal.

Spot gold traded lower by $15.18 at $1325.12 an ounce in New York retreating from a 14-week high hit on June 7.