Gold futures down 0.95% at Rs 34,062 per 10 gram in evening trade

Gold prices were trading lower by Rs 325 at Rs 34,062 per 10 gram in evening trade on June 27 as traders cut positions on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China and strong US Dollar.

The retail price of gold was trading at Rs 34,050 per 10 gram excluding GST in Mumbai.

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 34,333 and an intraday low of Rs 34,080 on MCX. For the August series, the precious metal touched a low of Rs 31,390 and a high of Rs 34,893.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery were trading lower by Rs 340, or 0.98 percent at Rs 34,255 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,537 lots. The August contract saw a business turnover of 17,301 lots. The far-month December contract saw a cut of Rs 147 or 0.42 percent at Rs 34,602 per 10 gram with a business volume of 16 lots.

The value of the August contract traded so far is Rs 3,086.68 crore and October contract saw value of Rs 198.30 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July was lower by Rs 297, or 0.87 percent at Rs 33,837 in a business turnover of 6,077 lots.

MCX Gold price is expected to trade in a range bound market having good support at Rs 33,950 level and resistance at Rs 34,250 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 9:05 am (EST) spot gold was trading lower by $7.64 at $1,400.71 an ounce in New York trading.