Gold futures down 0.21% on weak global cues

Gold prices fell by 0.21 per cent to Rs 31,356 per 10 grams in futures trade Thursday, in tune with a tepid trend overseas and profit-booking booking by speculators.

On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts was down Rs 66, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 31,356 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,525 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in August contracts shed Rs 44, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 31,555 per 10 grams in 9488 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices in the domestic markets to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, the precious metal prices remained muted on a weakening dollar following Sino-US trade tensions.

Meanwhile, gold futures were trading lower by 0.06 per cent to USD 1,273.40 an ounce in New York.