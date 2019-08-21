Gold futures dip on muted demand

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 114 to Rs 37,890 per 10 gram on August 21 due to profit-booking by participants in tandem with precious metal prices slipping overseas.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 114, or 0.3 percent, to Rs 37,890 per 10 gram in a business volume of 2,168 lots.

In a similar fashion, gold to be delivered in December fell by Rs 160, or 0.41 percent, at Rs 38,482 per 10 gram in 151 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.