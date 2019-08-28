Gold futures dip on muted demand

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 47 to Rs 38,997 per 10 gram on August 28 due to profit-booking by participants in tandem with precious metal prices slipping overseas.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 47, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 38,997 per 10 gram in a business volume of 2,147 lots.

The yellow metal to be delivered in December fell by Rs 38, or 0.1 percent at Rs 39,610 per 10 gram in 100 lots.

Analysts said, the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.