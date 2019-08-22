Gold futures dip on muted demand

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 30 to Rs 37,963 per 10 gram on August 22 due to profit-booking by participants in tandem with precious metal prices slipping overseas.

Gold for delivery in October was trading lower by Rs 30, or 0.08 percent, to Rs 37,963 per 10 gram in a business volume of 1,199 lots.

In a similar fashion, gold to be delivered in December fell by Re 1 at Rs 38,615 per 10 gram in 120 lots.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly attributed to profit-booking by participants at the domestic market.