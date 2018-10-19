App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures decline Rs 116 on profit-booking

In futures trade at the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December shed Rs 116, or 0.36 per cent, at Rs 31,956 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 178 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices were down Rs 116 at Rs 31,956 per 10 grams in futures trade Friday as participants went for profit-booking at prevailing levels even as the metal strengthened overseas.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by traders at the existing level, but a firm trend in the global market restricted the fall.

Globally, gold was trading 0.11 per cent higher at $1,227.70 an ounce in Singapore Friday.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 12:00 pm

