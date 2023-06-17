Gold fluctuates amid Fed's hawkish stance; check latest prices

Based on specific factors like the excise duty, making costs, and state taxes, the price of gold differs for different regions in India.

Gold prices on the international market were choppy at close on June 16, as investors juggled a hawkish Federal Reserve's outlook on interest rates.

In their initial remarks following this week's meeting, US central bank officials adopted a hawkish stance as a Fed report stated that inflation in significant segments of the service sector "remains elevated and has not shown signs of easing."

The hawkish comments kept gold swinging back and forth between positive and negative territory.

Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,958.83 per ounce by 12 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), en route to a 0.1 percent weekly dip. US gold futures settled nearly unchanged at $1,971.20.

Domestic gold prices

Meanwhile, gold rate in Delhi/NCR on June 17 at 1 pm stood at Rs 56,180 for 10 grams of 22 karats, amounting to Rs 5,618 per gram. On the other hand, 10 grams of 20 karats gold was at Rs 51,480, while 18 karats and 14 karats of gold rate per 10 grams were at Rs 46,580 and Rs 36,770, respectively.

Gold rate in Mumbai stood at 999 grams per 24 karats, amounting to Rs 5,948 per grams, according to Shree Mumbadevi Dagina bazar Association. Additionally, Mumbai offers gold at a rate of 91.66 grams per 22 karats, which corresponds to Rs 5,745 per gram. Another option is available with a rate of 75.0 grams per 18 karats, amounting to Rs 4,759 per gram.

These prices are subject to an additional 3 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is applicable to the overall purchase.

The gold market is known for its volatility, with prices fluctuating based on market conditions. Investors and individuals interested in purchasing gold often monitor the prevailing rates and assess market trends to make informed decisions. Factors such as global economic stability, geopolitical tensions, and central bank policies can significantly impact gold prices.

(With agency inputs)