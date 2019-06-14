App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold firm in evening trade; gains 1.6% for the week

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 33344 and an intraday low of Rs 32980. For the week, the yellow metal touched low of Rs 32,672 and a high of Rs 33,344.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Gold futures were trading up by Rs 262 at Rs 33,221 per 10 gram at 9 pm on June 14 on firm overseas trend. The precious metal gained Rs 521, or 1.59 percent for the week.

The gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 33,344 and an intraday low of Rs 32,980. For the week, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,672 and a high of Rs 33,344.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 293, or 0.88 percent, at Rs 33,402 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,522 lots, while the August contract saw a business turnover of 18,131 lots.

The value of the August contract traded so far is Rs 4,645.82 crore and October contract saw value of Rs 258.90 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July was trading up by Rs 256 at Rs 33140 in a business turnover of 10444 lots.

Globally, spot gold was trading near 14-month at $1349.43 up by $7.48 an ounce in New York trading.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 09:37 pm

