    Gold falls Rs 315; silver declines Rs 635

    The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,994 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

    PTI
    August 22, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Gold price fell by Rs 315 to Rs 51,679 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid a decline in international precious metal rates, according to HDFC Securities.

    Silver also declined by Rs 635 to Rs 55,416 per kg. In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,737 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.90 per ounce.

    "Gold prices traded lower on a stronger dollar and hawkish comments from several US Federal Bank officials over committing to raise interest rates at a sharp clip to combat overheated inflation," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #silver
