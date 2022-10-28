Gold falls Rs 105; silver gains Rs 21

Gold price in the national capital fell by Rs 105 to Rs 50,889 per 10 grams on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,994 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 21 to Rs 58,336 per kg from Rs 58,315 per kg.

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,653.25 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.34 per ounce.

"COMEX spot gold was last quoted at $1,653.25 an ounce which is lower than the previous close as the dollar rebounded after Bank of Japan and ECB policy decisions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.