English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Gold falls Rs 105; silver gains Rs 21

    In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,994 per 10 grams. Silver, however, gained Rs 21 to Rs 58,336 per kg from Rs 58,315 per kg.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

    Gold price in the national capital fell by Rs 105 to Rs 50,889 per 10 grams on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

    In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,994 per 10 grams.

    Silver, however, gained Rs 21 to Rs 58,336 per kg from Rs 58,315 per kg.

    The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

    In the international market, gold was trading in red at $1,653.25 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.34 per ounce.

    Close
    "COMEX spot gold was last quoted at $1,653.25 an ounce which is lower than the previous close as the dollar rebounded after Bank of Japan and ECB policy decisions," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gold #gold prices #silver #silver prices
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 08:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.