Gold falls for fifth day to Rs 47,237 per 10 gm, silver rises Rs 408 a kg

Gold continued to decline for the fifth day, falling Rs 215 to Rs 47,237 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on a firm rupee and improved risk sentiment. The yellow metal dipped Rs 2,156, or 4.37 percent, in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,269 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 47,237 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 35,458 plus GST in the retail market.

“The customs duty rationalisation is expected to lead to a slightly lower cost and improved affordability of gold jewellery in the domestic market and improve the global competitiveness of Indian exporters," said Acuité Ratings & Research.

The dollar traded lower at 91.43, or 0.12 percent, against a basket of six currencies after testing two-month high.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, increased by 2.3 tonnes to 1,159.84 tonnes, the first rise since January 15.

Spot gold jumped by $8.53 to $1,802.76 an ounce at 1201 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk was up 139 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,900 at 1732 hours. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal said, “Gold dropped more than 2 percent in the yesterday's session to break below the key psychological $1,800 level as a rising dollar and US Treasury yields eroded bullion's appeal. On the other hand, silver prices have declined more than 13 percent since a GameStop-style retail frenzy sent them to their highest in nearly eight years. Focus today will be on the updates regarding COVID relief bill, as Democrats in the US Senate were poised to take a first step toward the ultimate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.”

"Precious metals were also seen under pressure amidst positive weekly jobless claims data after better than expected private payrolls market participants will focus today on the non-farm payroll data, which if recorded better than the expectations it could further put pressure on the metal," he said.

The broader range on COMEX could be between $1,798 and 1,825 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the Rs 46,900-47,450 range.

“COMEX gold traded near $1,808 amid a retreat in the Dollar. It also got support from ETF buying, US stimulus expectations and loose monetary policy stance of central banks. However, weighing on price is the recent rise in the bond yields on the back of improving outlook for the US economy. Vaccine progress has also pressurized gold prices. Gold bulls may take the prices higher provided it closes above $ 1,800 and correction in the US dollar continues," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 70.06 to 1, which means the number of silver ounces required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices soared Rs 408 to Rs 67,423 per kg from its closing on February 4.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 47,250 and an intraday low of Rs 46,831 on MCX. For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 46,611 and a high of Rs 51,931.

Gold futures for April delivery gained Rs 275, or 0.59 percent, at Rs 46,990 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 14,044 lots. The same for June jumped Rs 294, or 0.63 percent, at Rs 47,136 on a business turnover of 734 lots.

The value of the April and June contracts traded, so far, is Rs 2,028.24 crore and Rs 24.06 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March edged higher Rs 256, or 0.55 percent, at Rs 46,922 on a business turnover of 20,894 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices witnessed recovery on February 5 with the decline in dollar and short recovery as gold prices are heading for a second straight weekly loss. Gold prices halted declines near support levels as value investors may see a good opportunity to enter long. The traders and investors are waiting for key US non-farm data to be released in the evening session.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up with COMEX gold resistance at $1,830, support at $1,780. MCX Gold April support lies at Rs 46,900 with resistance at Rs 47,500.

