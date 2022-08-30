English
    Gold falls by Rs 66; silver gains marginally by Rs 4

    According to HDFC Securities, the price of gold in the national capital on Tuesday dropped by Rs 66 to Rs 51,469 per 10 kilos as the currency appreciated. However, silver only slightly increased by Rs 4, moving from Rs 55,546 per kilogramme

    PTI
    August 30, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST

    Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday fell Rs 66 to Rs 51,469 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,535 per 10 grams.

    Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 4 to Rs 55,550 per kilogram from Rs 55,546 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 66 per 10 grams on sharp rupee appreciation despite steady COMEX prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

    The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 79.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday in line with a positive trend in domestic equities. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,736.80 per ounce and 18.81 per ounce, respectively.
    PTI
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 04:47 pm
