App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold falls 1% as global stimulus hopes boost risk assets

US President Donald Trump said he would take "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, retreating from last session's jump above the key $1,700 level, as hopes for global stimulus measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak lifted riskier assets and the dollar.

Spot gold declined 1.4 percent to $1,656.24 per ounce by 0530 GMT, having touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702.56 on Monday on concerns over the global spread of the virus. US gold futures fell 1.1 percent to $1,657.10.

"Markets are getting a little bit edgy. Risk is turning on due to the fiscal policy measures out of the United States and Japan, which is negative for gold over the short term," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

Close

US President Donald Trump said he would take "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact.

related news

Japan's economy minister said his government would not hesitate to take necessary and adequate steps to offset significant effects on the domestic economy from the global spread of the virus.

A Japanese finance ministry official said it was in contact with the Trump administration, which is putting together an economic package.

"This is just the beginning of the so-called domino effect and I would expect the rest of Asian governments to follow in lock steps with similar packages," Innes said.

Asian shares and US dollar bounced, while bond yields rose from historic lows.

The safe-haven yen retreated from a more than three-year high touched on Monday.

The significant fiscal response of the United States might alleviate investor concerns about the economic growth outlook, which is negative for bullion, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets.

The US Federal Reserve delivered emergency interest rates cut last week to shield the world's largest economy from the virus impact. The markets expect another cut at the Fed's March 18 policy meeting.

Italy ordered citizens not to move around the country except for work and emergencies while banning all public gatherings.

Total global infections touched 111,600 by Monday, including 80,754 in mainland China.

Elsewhere, holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to 30.99 million ounces, its highest since October 2016.

Palladium rose 0.5 percent to $2,502.99 per ounce, having touched a near one-month low in the previous session. Silver gained 0.2 percent to $17.01, while platinum rose 1.5 percent to $875.24.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.