App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold faces worst month in eight; palladium recovers

The world's two largest economies started the new round of talks on March 28 to end the year-long tit-for-tat tariffs war.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Gold slipped on March 29 and was headed for its worst month since August 2018 as the dollar and equities rose, while palladium bounced back after three straight sessions of sharp selloffs.

Spot gold was down about 0.1 percent at $1,288.74 per ounce by 0507 GMT, after declining about 1.5 percent in the previous session, the most in over seven months.

The metal is set for its first weekly fall in four and has lost about 1.8 percent this month. But on a quarterly basis, gold is on path for a second straight rise, due to a dovish US Federal Reserve and concerns about a global economic slowdown.

US gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,288 an ounce.

related news

The dollar was poised for its strongest monthly gain in five, while Asian shares rose on hopes that Washington and Beijing are making progress in trade talks.

The world's two largest economies started the new round of talks on March 28 to end the year-long tit-for-tat tariffs war.

"If we have a positive outcome from the trade talks, gold will be under pressure as investors will rotate out into more risk seeking assets," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with OANDA.

"But, if we have disappointing outcome then stocks will go down and people will move into safe-haven assets like gold."

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on March 28 the United States could lift some tariffs on China, while leaving others in place as part of an enforcement mechanism on a trade deal.

Meanwhile, spot palladium rose 1.1 percent to $1,363 an ounce on March 29, recovering from a two-month low touched in the previous session.

The metal, used in the making of catalytic converters in vehicles, slid 6.6 percent on March 28, the most since January 2017, and was set for its worst week since November 2015, as worries about a slowdown in global economic growth triggered a sharp sell-off.

On a monthly basis, it was headed for its biggest drop since end-2016.

"Negative market sentiment due to slowing economic growth triggered speculative selling in palladium," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver was flat at $15.01 an ounce, while platinum rose about 1 percent to $844.75 an ounce.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 10:42 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

Jignesh Mevani campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, trade flat

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rally as brokerages raise price targets

Production cuts, high inventory set to hurt March auto sales, says Mot ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for F ...

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-i ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Kangana Ranaut recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s soft porn like offer for he ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.