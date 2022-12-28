 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold drifts lower from 6-month highs on dollar uptick

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,800.49 per ounce by 0954 GMT, having hit its highest since end-June on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.9% to $1,807.50.

Gold prices on Wednesday fell from last session's six-month peak as the dollar firmed and Treasury yields remained elevated, while investors weighed the worsening COVID-19 situation in top bullion consumer China.

The dollar index gained 0.1% and benchmark 10-year yields held close to their highest levels in more than a month.

Gold is placed between $1,790 and $1,830 and waiting for a new market driver, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Bullion has risen nearly $200 from a more-than-two-year low in late September on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate hikes, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding asset.

"(If) COVID situation worsens again in China, this can be potentially negative for gold. But, at the same time can push (central) banks to be more dovish – and that would be positive for gold," De Casa added.