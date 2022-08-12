English
    Gold declines Rs 90; silver falls Rs 374

    The precious metal had closed at Rs 53,005 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

    PTI
    August 12, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Gold price in the national capital on Friday declined by Rs 90 to Rs 52,915 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

    Silver also dipped by Rs 374 to Rs 59,166 per kg from Rs 59,540 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,789 per ounce and USD 20.37 per ounce, respectively.

    "Gold prices are stuck in range over hawkish US Fed and soft inflation numbers while the weaker dollar has capped downside," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
