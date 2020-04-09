Gold closes at record high of Rs 45,201/10 gm, likely to touch Rs 50,000 by Diwali

Gold prices extended their gains for the fifth consecutive day to hit a new lifetime high of Rs 45,201 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on safe-haven buying.

Kumar Jain, Vice President, Mumbai Jewellers Association, sees gold prices touching Rs 50,000 by Diwali due to slowdown caused by a coronavirus pandemic.

The precious metal gained after minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) emergency meeting showed that the US Federal Reserve is willing to keep rate low for the foreseeable future.

The FOMC minutes of emergency meetings in March showed policymakers concerns regarding the economy’s future amid the ongoing virus outbreak. After FOMC minutes, market participants will be keeping an eye on the ECB minutes expected later on April 9.

The yellow metal gained Rs 1,265, or 2.87 percent, for the week after it had gained 0.6 percent last week.

Major gold trading centres in the country have been shut due to lockdown announced by state governments to prevent spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The rate of 10 gram 18, 22, and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 33,901, Rs 41,404 and Rs 45,201 plus 3 percent GST, respectively, in the retail market.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said gold prices traded in a range ahead of US weekly jobless claims report. He sees domestic prices hover in the range of Rs 44,700-5,400/10 gm.

The spot gold/silver ratio currently stands at 106.80 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices gained Rs 310 to Rs 42,320 per kg from its closing on April 8. The white metal had gained Rs 2,010, or 4.98 percent, during the week.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high and low of Rs 45,327 and Rs 44,838 on the MCX. In the June series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,572 and a high of Rs 45,724.

Gold futures for delivery in June gained Rs 361, or 0.8 percent, to close at Rs 45,302 per 10 gram on the MCX. The same for August delivery rose Rs 372, or 0.82 percent, at Rs 45,500 per 10 gm.

The value of the June and August contracts traded so far is Rs 1,474.87 crore and Rs 60.67 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for May jumped Rs 328, or 0.73 percent, at Rs 45,272.

At 13:32 pm (GMT), spot gold was up by $31.93 at $1,676.90 an ounce in London trading.