Gold charges higher as bets for Fed pause gain ground

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:31 PM IST

Gold accelerated over 1% on Wednesday as signs of cooling inflation added fodder to bets for a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes and dragged down the dollar and yields ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes.

Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $2,021.39 per ounce by 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT), rising by as much as 1.3% earlier, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $2,036.90 per ounce.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% in March after advancing 0.4% in February, compared with a forecast of 0.2% in a Reuters poll.

"The supercore inflation (services ex-housing) remains stubbornly high, including transportation, so I think the Fed could easily hike one more time before pausing, but they are close to the end," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader based in New York.