Gold bulls are in for a rough ride as fresh factors fail to emerge: Ravindra Rao

1. USA | The largest economy in the world has the most gold, nearly double of Germany, at 8,133.5 tonnes.

Ravindra Rao

Gold prices have been volatile in the last few sessions and it seems this mixed trend may continue in the near-term unless there are fresh triggers.

Gold rallied to a record high level of near $2,074 per troy ounce earlier this month but corrected about 10 percent in next few sessions to hit a low near $1,865 only to bounce back to hit a high of $2,015 earlier this week and is currently trading $1,945.

The sharp recovery from the lows reinstated that the bull run seen for the last several months is still intact. However, the sharp movement in both directions shows that market players are not that confident.

Some of the factors which have caused choppiness in gold are the US' attempts to recover from multi-year lows, lack of significant investor buying and weaker consumer demand.

The US dollar index slumped to May 2018 earlier this week but has seen some recovery post-release of FOMC minutes. The US central bank reiterated concerns about the health of the economy amid COVID-19 uncertainty and called for additional fiscal stimulus. The Fed also remains ready to take all possible measures to support the economy. However, market players were disappointed as the Fed did not discuss any fresh measures. Some market players expected the Fed to consider measures like cap on yields to highlight its stance that interest rates may remain low for a long time.

The general outlook for the US dollar is still weak owing to rising virus cases in the US and political impasse over additional fiscal stimulus measures. However, we could see choppy trade unless there is more clarity on the virus situation as well as fiscal stimulus deal.

One of the major factors behind gold's dream run this year has been strong ETF buying. However, the sharp sell-off from recent highs has dented investor confidence as is evident from mixed ETF flows. Gold holdings with SPDR ETF have risen at an average daily pace of about 0.8 tonne in the month of August as against an average daily inflow of about 2.75 tonnes in July.

Record high prices and sluggish economic activity has kept consumer demand weak in key consuming countries like India and China. Further reflecting weaker activity, World Gold Council (WGC) data shows that Chinese gold prices are trading at a record discount to international prices. The discount topped $100 per ounce earlier this month, based on WGC data.

Market players may also move to sidelines unless there is more clarity on the virus situation and US-China tensions. Global virus cases are rising with no signs of containment yet however economic indicators point to continued recovery while progress is also reported in vaccine development. US-China tensions are escalating with retaliatory measures against each other but are yet to impact the partial trade deal signed in January.

The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.