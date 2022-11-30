 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold bound for best month in over 2 years; focus on Powell speech

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Gold is set for a 7.8% monthly rise, which would be its best since July 2020, and follows a seven-month long losing streak.

Gold rose on Wednesday as the dollar eased and was headed for its biggest monthly gain in more than two years, while investors braced for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for hints on future interest rate rises.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,760.56 per ounce by 0921 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,759.40.

"Overall, the scenario is improving for both gold and silver. Gold is in a consolidation phase after the recent gains and markets are in a wait-and-see mode, awaiting more clarity from the Fed," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Making bullion less expensive for those holding other currencies, the U.S. dollar index edged 0.4% lower.

Market participants are focused on Powell's upcoming speech at a Brookings Institution event at 1830 GMT for any indication on the central bank's policy strategy ahead of its December meeting.