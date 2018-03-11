Gold bars valued at Rs 4.8 crore seized near India-Myanmar border

The vehicle was proceeding towards the state capital from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.
Assam Rifles has seized 97 gold bars worth Rs 4.8 crore from a vehicle in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, near the India-Myanmar border, and arrested one person in this connection, a release issued by the para-military force has said.
The troops, while frisking the vehicles at Khudengthabi check post on the Imphal-Moreh highway on Friday, found the gold bars concealed inside the cavity of a car's chassis, it said.
