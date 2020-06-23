App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold August futures likely to face resistance at Rs 48,500 per 10 gram

Gold prices may continue to trade higher in medium term with expansion of Fed balance sheet as US Fed officials signalled longer time for economic recovery.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tapan Patel

Commodity prices traded strong as crude oil prices witnessed buying spree, gaining the most, while base metals traded firm on demand recovery hopes. Bullion prices traded positive amid cautious investment approach as rising virus cases kept investors at edge.

Bullion prices traded extended gains for last week as investors turned cautious over concerns of slower-than-expected economic growth amid record virus cases. The spot gold prices at COMEX rose by 0.76 percent rallying to $1,750 per troy ounce on increase in risk sentiments. The Gold ETF holdings at SPDR Gold Shares rose to 1,159 tonnes on Friday. Gold prices may continue to trade higher in medium term with expansion of FED balance sheet as US Fed officials signalled longer time for economic recovery.

Close

COMEX spot Gold prices are set to hit another bull run. At MCX, Gold August prices have important resistance at Rs 48,200/48,500 per 10 gram and support at Rs 47,500. COMEX spot silver prices are struggling to sustain above $18 per troy ounce while prices may see $18.40 as strong resistance in short term.

Tapan Patel
Tapan Patel
Senior Analyst - Commodities|HDFC Securities

Crude oil prices witnessed strong buying during the week with benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices rallied by more than 9 percent to $39.75 per barrel while ICE Brent oil prices ended 9 percent up to $42.19 per barrel during last week. Crude oil prices traded higher on demand growth prospectus with effective output cuts from OPEC plus nations. The US crude oil and natural gas rigs count continued to hit lows as many of US energy firms have shut productions. The total crude oil rigs fell by 10 to 189, as per data published by Baker Hughes.

The WTI Crude oil prices are currently witnessing strong resistance at $40. We expect oil prices to continue to trade in the upper range of $36 to $40 for the week as rising virus cases may limit prospects of fuel demand growth. Prices may achieve $48 levels in medium term with sustainable trade above $40. MCX Crude oil July future contract has important resistance at Rs 3,390 per barrel and support at Rs 2,680 for the coming week.

Base metals prices traded positive during the week with Zinc prices rising the most among the complex followed by Copper, Lead and Nickel. Base metals prices witnessed some selling pressure in the second half of the last week with rise in virus cases in Beijing. Aluminium prices remained under pressure on ample supply and slower demand growth. Copper prices traded firm with decline in inventories and fear of supply disruption from Chile. Copper inventories at SHFE fell by 18,162 tonnes during the week.

We expect Copper prices to trade positive in coming week. LME Copper prices are facing resistance near 100-day moving average at $5,920 a tonne on weekly charts. The break above $5,920 may lead prices towards $6,055 and $6,200 in short to medium term perspective with support at $5,600. MCX Copper prices are trading strong after giving breakout above Rs 425 per kg. Prices have made temporary bottom near Rs 430 while prices may see Rs 459 levels with breakout above Rs 452.

The author is Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:52 am

tags #Commodities #Expert Columns

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.