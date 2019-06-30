Gold and crude oil, in a surprise move, finish H1 in a style

Jigar Trivedi

The weak dollar, dovish Fed signals and safe-haven buying due to escalating trade and geopolitical risk led to the yellow metal (COMEX) closing with nearly 10 percent gains in H1 2019.

Gold climbed above $1,435, a level last seen in May 2013. Also, weaker-than-forecast economic releases held the dollar down, favouring the yellow metal to go up.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 794.04 tonnes in June from 743.21 tonnes May. The rise in geo-political risk between the U.S. and Iran has underpinned the yellow metal.

Last week, eyes were on G-20 meet since the U.S. had earlier threatened China that in case the meeting did not happen between the countries, the U.S. would impose another round of tariffs.

The June itself witnessed most of the gains as Comex gold gained by 8 percent and MCX gold was up by 6.6 percent as dovish stance from the Fed and ECB pushed the gold higher.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell in a speech reiterated Federal Reserve’s independence and data dependence yet acknowledged political pressure. As traders took some of the profits of the table, the yellow metal ended the week with 0.75 percent gains.

According to the Bloomberg forecast, next week U.S. will release employment data on a higher side (160K v/s 75K a month ago) hence the yellow metal may witness some more profit booking. Most importantly, how U.S. and China trade talks develop will make a huge difference in designing strategies in gold.

Crude oil experienced one more positive month and week too. Escalation of geopolitical issues between the U.S. and Iran has pushed the crude prices higher in H1 of the year. The H1 has ended with around 28 percent positive returns in WTI crude oil, of which, June witnessed 8.48 percent gains.

Out of first 6 months, five have closed in green due to weak dollar, dwindling inventories, OPEC's commitment to extend same strategy into H2 of the year.

According to the API and EIA, last week also inventories fell. The United States blamed Iran for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, driving up oil prices and raising concerns about a new U.S.-Iranian confrontation. Tehran bluntly denied the allegation.

The organization is due to meet on July 1 and 2 at Vienna to set production levels for the second half of the year. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister said he was confident that OPEC would extend output cuts into H2 after holding talks with Russia.

The coming week will be crucial for commodities. The U.S. will celebrate its Independence Day but manufacturing PMI and nonfarm payrolls for June will be released along with OPEC's half yearly meet. Hence dollar & dollar denominated commodities will be volatile.

Market watchers are closely monitoring G20 summit as outcome will be there as we reach our desks on Monday. So we expect another week to be pretty volatile with bias for the yellow metal and crude on upside.

(The Author is Research Analyst- Commodities Fundamental at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)

