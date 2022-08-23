Godrej Agrovet signs MoUs with Assam, Manipur & Tripura for oil palm cultivation: Report

Palm oil

Agribusiness company Godrej Agrovet has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam, Manipur and Tripura governments for the development and promotion of oil palm cultivation, The Hindu BusinessLine has reported.

Godrej Agrovet would be allotted land across the three states for the promotion and development of sustainable palm oil plantations in the region under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) scheme, the report said.

The collaboration will bring new opportunities and growth in building oil palm plantations in these three states and would help provide the required support to the farmers, the report cited the company as saying.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the MoUs are in line with Godrej Agrovet’s long-term strategy to be the catalyst in India’s oil mission through sustainable growth of oil palm production and double farmer’s income.

“We have been invested in promoting and developing North-East as a growth market for palm oil cultivation for over a decade. According to industry estimates, these states have utilised less than one percent of its potential," the report quoted Sougata Niyogi, CEO–Oil Palm, Godrej Agrovet, as saying.

Godrej Agrovet is a diversified food and agri conglomerate and is among the largest oil palm developers in India.

Also Read | India's palm oil imports dip 33% in May: SEA

The states offer huge opportunities for growth and for improving the income of the farming household. The company was confident that the three states would play a key role in contributing towards the nation’s need for sustainable palm oil growth, the statement said.

"With the active support of the state governments we can develop 15,000 hectares in four North-Eastern States in the next five years,” Niyogi said.

Moneycontrol couldn't verify the reports independently.

The Union Cabinet last week gave its approval NMEO-OP, with a special focus on the Northeast region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

India is the world’s biggest importer of edible oils. Efforts are on to increase domestic production in which increasing the area and productivity of oil palm would play an important part, the government said in a press release.

"Under this scheme, it is proposed to cover an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectares for oil palm till the year 2025-26 and thereby reaching the target of 10 lakh hectares ultimately," the release said.

Also Read | Indonesia says India committed to importing 2.6 million tonnes of palm oil products

"The production of Crude Palm Oil (CPO) is expected to go up to 11.20 lakh tonnes by 2025-26 and up to 28 lakh tonnes by 2029-30. The scheme will immensely benefit the oil palm farmers, increase capital investment, create employment generation, shall reduce the import dependence and also increase the income of the farmers," the release added.

In May 2022, India's palm oil imports declined by 33.20 per cent to Rs 5,14,022 tonne but there was a sharp rise in the shipment of RBD palmolein oil by refineries, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said. India, the world's leading vegetable oil buyer, imported 7,69,602 tonnes of palm oil in May 2021.