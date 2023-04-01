 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global food supply risks escalate as key traders leave Russia

Bloomberg
Apr 01, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

The exit of Cargill Inc and Viterra means Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, will have more control over its food shipments and reap more of the revenues

Russian farmers will likely be the biggest losers as international traders exit.

Russia’s grip on global food supply is tightening after two of the biggest international traders said they would halt grain purchases for export from the country.

The exit of Cargill Inc and Viterra means Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, will have more control over its food shipments and reap more of the revenues. Russia’s dominance in the global grain market was laid bare by the war in Ukraine, with prices surging last year amid supply disruptions.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. is also weighing options to quit its main Russian operations, according to people familiar with the matter. Louis Dreyfus is considering reducing its presence in the country, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

For Russia, “we can assume that it will be easier to control the export flows if authorities want to do that, as it’s easier to deal with local players,” said Andrey Sizov, managing director of researcher SovEcon.