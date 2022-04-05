English
    Global coffee market to record 3.1 million bag deficit in 2021/22: ICO

    The ICO pegged 2021/22 global coffee production at 167.2 million 60 kg bags, down 2.1% year on year, and consumption at 170.3 million bags, up by an annual 3.3%.

    Reuters
    April 05, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    The global coffee market will record a 3.1 million bag deficit in the 2021/22 (October-September) season as top producer Brazil harvests a smaller, 'off-season' crop, the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) said in its March monthly report.

    The inter-governmental body warned, however, that the market balance may shift markedly due to a potential downturn in the world economy, increased production costs and reduced consumption and imports due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    The ICO pegged 2021/22 global coffee production at 167.2 million 60 kg bags, down 2.1% year on year, and consumption at 170.3 million bags, up by an annual 3.3%.

    It said global exports of green beans in February totalled 9.88 million bags, down from 10.24 million bags a year ago. Exports reached 47.18 million bags in the first five months of the coffee year, a 3% year-on-year decrease.

    Brazil continues to face issues with the availability of shipping containers, though these have improved in recent weeks, the ICO said.



    Reuters
    Tags: #coffee sales #International Coffee Organisation
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 08:39 pm
