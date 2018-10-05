App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Get in-depth knowledge on commodity investing with 'Commodity ki Baatein'

This video is an initiative of MCX IPF and is intended to create awareness among readers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A good mix of investments can enhance your portfolio and help you in generating wealth. And, commodities can be one of the asset classes to look at for investing. If you’ve been looking at exploring  this asset class, this could be your chance to learn the nuances of commodity investing and put in money in one of the oldest asset classes in the world. MCX IPF, powered by Moneycontrol, presents ‘Commodity ki Baatein’, a pan-India initiative that will educate and give deep knowledge on commodity investing. We are coming to your city soon!
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #Commodities #markets

