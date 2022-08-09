Fuel Prices Today On August 9: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 9, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre repsectively.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Reliance aims to be 'preferred provider' for mobility solutions with fuel retail, EV charging network

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is moving towards being the ‘preferred provider’ for all mobility solutions in India by expanding its network of fuel retail outlets and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, the conglomerate said in its annual report for 2021-22.

In 2021-22, RIL and bp’s fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The joint venture is rebranding its 1,460 fuel outlets and aims to set up a network of outlets that will offer additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food, and has plans to offer more low-carbon solutions over time. Read details here.