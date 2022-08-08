Fuel Prices Today On August 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 8, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

IOC, HPCL, BPCL post Rs 18,480 crore loss in Q1

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 06, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 06, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 06, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) posted a combined loss of Rs 18,480 crore on holding petrol and diesel prices despite a rise in cost.

According to stock exchange filings by the three fuel retailers, the losses were due to erosion in the marketing margin on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG.

This wiped away gains from the record refining margin. IOC, HPCL and BPCL, which are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily in line with cost, have not changed rates for four months now despite international oil prices shooting up. Read more here.