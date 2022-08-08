English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices Today On August 8: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 8, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    IOC, HPCL, BPCL post Rs 18,480 crore loss in Q1 

    State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) posted a combined loss of Rs 18,480 crore on holding petrol and diesel prices despite a rise in cost.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 06, 2022

    Saturday, 06th August, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 06, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Saturday, 06th August, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 06, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    According to stock exchange filings by the three fuel retailers, the losses were due to erosion in the marketing margin on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG.

    This wiped away gains from the record refining margin. IOC, HPCL and BPCL, which are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily in line with cost, have not changed rates for four months now despite international oil prices shooting up. Read more here.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #diesel price #Fuel prices today #mumbai #Petrol prices today
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.