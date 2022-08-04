English
    Fuel Prices Today on August 4: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    August 04, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 4, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Oil prices rebound 

    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signalling weak U.S. fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.31 a barrel by 0020 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 55 cents, also a 0.6% gain, to $91.21. Both benchmark fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session. U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said. Read More

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 02, 2022

    Tuesday, 02nd August, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 02, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    Tuesday, 02nd August, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 02, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
