Fuel Prices Today On August 10: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 10, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and Diesel in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, repsectively. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Oil prices dip after industry data shows crude stockpiles rising

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 08, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 08, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 08, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more + Show

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand.

US crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.

Official government data is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Read more here.