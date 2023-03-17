 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 17, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Global oil prices rebounded by about 1% on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong China demand expectations, after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial and oil markets this week.

Brent crude futures rose by 81 cents to $75.51 a barrel by 0400 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday.

