Fuel Prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In another news, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, clawing back some ground from more than one-year lows hit in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.54 per barrel by 0107 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $68.35 a barrel.

