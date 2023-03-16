Fuel Prices today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 16, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi are selling at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Both the fuels are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

In another news, oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, clawing back some ground from more than one-year lows hit in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 1.2%, to $74.54 per barrel by 0107 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) rose 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $68.35 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose by more than $1 earlier in Thursday's session.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94

On Wednesday, they hit their lowest levels since December 2021, having fallen for three straight days. Brent has lost nearly 10% since Friday's close, while U.S. crude is down about 11%.

Later on Thursday, European Central Bank policymakers are seen leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike as the euro zone economy is picking up strength and inflation is set to remain high for years.

(With Inputs from Reuters)