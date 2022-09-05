Fuel Prices on September 5: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 3, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have not raise petrol and diesel prices for almost five months now, despite rising international oil prices.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to attend Gastech 2022 in Italy

Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is slated to lead an official and business delegation to Milan, Italy. The delegation will attend 'Gastech Milan 2022' from 5th to 7th September.

Gastech is the largest gathering focussed on LNG as an abated bridge fuel. Leading Ministers and CEOs will discuss key issues such as the evolving energy landscape; assess post-pandemic economic recovery and navigate a route to a just energy transition. Read More

In another news Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday raised some fuel prices by around 30% to contain ballooning spending on energy subsidies in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The move risks sparking protests and further fanning price pressures, though analysts saw a need to act to ensure fiscal discipline. (Reuters)