Fuel Prices on September 25: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 25, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month despite a drop in international crude prices.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

BPCL signs pact with Brazil's Petrobras to diversify crude oil sourcing

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Brazilian national oil company Petrobras for sourcing crude oil from the Latin American nation as part of plans to diversify its sourcing needs, according to PTI.

BPCL imports a large volume of crude oil which is turned into fuel such as petrol and diesel at its three oil refineries at Mumbai, Bina in Madhya Pradesh and Kochi in Kerala.

The firm, which gets majority of its supplies from west Asian nations such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia, is looking to diversify its sources of supply in an attempt to cut down reliance on any particular region.

Company chairman and managing director Arun Kumar Singh and Petrobras CEO Caio Paes de Andrade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Brazil, BPCL said in a statement.

"The signing of the MoU will strengthen future crude oil trade relations between the two companies and explore potential crude import opportunities by BPCL, on a long term basis, especially considering the current geopolitical situations," it said.

Bharat PetroResources Limited (BPRL), the upstream oil and gas exploration and production subsidiary of BPCL, plans to invest USD 1.6 billion to develop an oil block in Brazil.

Chhattisgarh CM writes to Amit Shah for nod for 2G ethanol refinery

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking nod for the setting up of a '2G' (second generation) ethanol refinery in the state, an official told PTI.

In his letter to Shah, who is also chairperson of the Central Region Inter-State Council, Baghel said Chhattisgarh has favourable condition for executing bioethanol projects, the state public relations department official said.

Baghel said, during the council's meeting on August 22, he had urged that a refinery be set up by a Centre-run oil marketing company for lignocellulosic biomass-based bioethanol production under the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan-Vatavaran Anukool Fasal Awashesh Nivaran) Yojana'.

The PM JI-VAN scheme is aimed at providing financial support to integrated bio-ethanol projects for setting up second generation (2G) ethanol plants using lignocellulosic biomass and other renewable feedstock.

"Chhattisgarh's estimated annual production of crops, especially paddy, is 137 lakh metric tonnes (Kharif marketing year 2022-23), which is surplus. The condition is completely favourable for setting up lignocellulosic biomass based bioethanol production unit in the state," Baghel said in the letter.