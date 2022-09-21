English
    Fuel Prices on September 21: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 21, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.

    The US Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday to rein in inflation. Those expectations are weighing on equities, which often move in tandem with oil prices. Other central banks, including the Bank of England, meet this week as well.

    Higher rates have bolstered the dollar, which remained near a two-decade high against peers on Tuesday, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. Read more here.
    Tags: #diesel price #Fuel prices today #Petrol price
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 07:33 am
