English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices on September 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    September 20, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Yesterday, oil fell by more than two per cent, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by US dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline.

    Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs to tame high inflation this week and there is some risk of a blowout 1 percentage point rise by the US Federal Reserve.

    Brent Crude for November delivery fell $1.90, or 2.1 per cent, to $89.45 a barrel by 1338 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October dropped $2.57, or 3 per cent, to $82.54. Read more here.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 18, 2022

    Sunday, 18th September, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 18, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Sunday, 18th September, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 18, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel prices #Fuel prices today #petrol price today
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 07:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.