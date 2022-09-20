Fuel Prices on September 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Yesterday, oil fell by more than two per cent, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by US dollar strength ahead of possible large increases to interest rates, though supply worries limited the decline.

Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs to tame high inflation this week and there is some risk of a blowout 1 percentage point rise by the US Federal Reserve.

Brent Crude for November delivery fell $1.90, or 2.1 per cent, to $89.45 a barrel by 1338 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for October dropped $2.57, or 3 per cent, to $82.54. Read more here.