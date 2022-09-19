English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Which Cos Will Gain From Logistics Policy?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices on September 19: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 19, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Also Read | Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

    In other news, India's top oil and gas producer ONGC wants the government to scrap windfall profit tax levied on domestically produced crude oil and instead use the dividend route to tap into bumper earnings resulting from surge in global energy prices.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 17, 2022

    Saturday, 17th September, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 17, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Saturday, 17th September, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 17, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    The firm also favours a floor price for natural gas at USD 10 per million British thermal unit -- the current government-dictated rate -- to help bring deposits in challenging areas to production, two sources aware of the matter said.

    State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) management during discussions with government officials stated that levying windfall profit tax on domestic oil producers, while at the same time reaping rich savings from buying discounted oil from Russia was unfair. Read more here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel prices #petrol price today
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 07:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.