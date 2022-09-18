Fuel Prices on September 18: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

Uganda reacts angrily to EU resolution slamming oil pipeline

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 15, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 15, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 15, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94

Uganda's leader warned Friday that his government could find someone else to work with as French partner TotalEnergies faced mounting pressure to pull out of a partnership to construct a pipeline opposed by climate activists.

The comments by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni followed a resolution by the European Union's Parliament urging the international community "to exert maximum pressure on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities, as well as the project promoters and stakeholders," to stop oil activities around Lake Albert.

That resolution cited human rights concerns centered around fair compensation for affected communities as well as environmental fears. More than 120,000 people will lose land to make way for the oil project, according to an evaluation by the environmental group Friends of the Earth.

Oil prices up after Basra spill, but log weekly decline

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday as a spill at Iraq's Basra terminal appeared likely to constrain crude supply, but remained down on the week on fears that hefty interest rate increases will curb global economic growth and demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures settled at $91.35 a barrel, up 51 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $85.11 a barrel, up 1 cent.