English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Fuel Prices on September 18: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 18, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 18, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Uganda reacts angrily to EU resolution slamming oil pipeline

    Uganda's leader warned Friday that his government could find someone else to work with as French partner TotalEnergies faced mounting pressure to pull out of a partnership to construct a pipeline opposed by climate activists.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 15, 2022

    Thursday, 15th September, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 15, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Thursday, 15th September, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 15, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    The comments by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni followed a resolution by the European Union's Parliament urging the international community "to exert maximum pressure on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities, as well as the project promoters and stakeholders," to stop oil activities around Lake Albert.

    That resolution cited human rights concerns centered around fair compensation for affected communities as well as environmental fears. More than 120,000 people will lose land to make way for the oil project, according to an evaluation by the environmental group Friends of the Earth.

    Oil prices up after Basra spill, but log weekly decline

    Oil prices rose slightly on Friday as a spill at Iraq's Basra terminal appeared likely to constrain crude supply, but remained down on the week on fears that hefty interest rate increases will curb global economic growth and demand for fuel.

    Brent crude futures settled at $91.35 a barrel, up 51 cents, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $85.11 a barrel, up 1 cent.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 08:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.