    Fuel Prices on September 14: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 14, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata.

    Meanwhile, oil prices eased on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains, as the US consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, giving cover for the Federal Reserve to deliver another hefty interest rate increase next week.

    Brent crude was down 80 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $93.20 a barrel at 1254 GMT, while WTI crude fell 77 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $87.01 a barrel. Read more here.

    Also, India's top oil firm IOC will give Rs 50.22 crore towards funding the ambitious trans-continental relocation of Cheetahs from Africa to India, the company said on Tuesday.

    Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for meeting two-thirds of the Rs 75 crore project cost. Read details here.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 07:57 am
