    Fuel Prices on September 12: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 07:46 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on September 12, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Also Read | Oil prices slide as China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes weigh on demand outlook

    In other news, the Congress on Sunday demanded immediate relief for middle and lower-income group families by reducing petrol and diesel by at least Rs 15 per litre and cooking gas prices by at least Rs 150 per cylinder.

    Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh asked why the consumers had to bear the brunt of high fuel prices when crude oil prices were at a seven-month low and inflation was above the RBI's upper band of 6 percent for the last seven months. Read details here. 
    Moneycontrol News
    Sep 12, 2022 07:46 am
