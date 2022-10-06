English
    Fuel Prices on October 6: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 6, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

    Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day.

    The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, would squeeze supplies in an already tight market.

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 04, 2022

    Tuesday, 04th October, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 04, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    Tuesday, 04th October, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 04, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.83 per barrel by 0027 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 45, or 0.5%, cents at $88.21 per barrel. Read More

    OPEC+ ministerial panel agrees oil output cuts of 2 million bpd: sources

    OPEC+ key ministers, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, has agreed oil production cuts of 2 million barrels per day, three OPEC+ sources said.

    The OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.

    OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is working on cuts of 1-2 million barrels per day, sources told Reuters, with several sources saying cuts could be closer to 2 million. Have a Look
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 08:19 am
