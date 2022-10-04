English
    Fuel Prices on October 4: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    October 04, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

    October 04, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST
    Representative image

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 4, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil prices inch higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

    Oil prices inched higher in early Asian trade on Tuesday, on expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday but concerns about the global economy capped gains. Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $89.29 per barrel by 0108 GMT after gaining more than 4 percent in the previous session.

    US crude futures rose by 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $83.85 a barrel. The benchmark gained more than 5 percent in the previous session, which marked its largest daily gain since May. Read Further

    Related stories

    Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG price in Mumbai by Rs 6 to Rs 86/kg; PNG up by Rs 4 to Rs 52.50/SCM

    Mumbai City gas utility Mahanagar Gas has increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 6/kg and by Rs 4/ SCM respectively in and around the megapolis from Monday midnight. Accordingly, the revised retail price of CNG will be Rs 86/kg and domestic PNG will be Rs 52.50/SCM, MGL said in a statement on Monday evening.

    The state-run company blamed the 40 percent increase in input prices by the government from October 1 for the steep increase in the retail prices along with the supply cut. Read More 
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 08:18 am
