    Fuel Prices on October 31: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    October 31, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

    Moneycontrol News
    October 31, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 31, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Meanwhile, though the prices of petrol and diesel have stabilised from the peaks of April 2022, the price of CNG has been increasing an average of 3 percent month-on-month.

    Oil set for monthly gain before OPEC+ begins cutting output

    Oil headed for its first monthly gain since May in anticipation of sizable production cuts by OPEC+ that are set to tighten the market.

    West Texas Intermediate futures rose above $88 a barrel and are up around 11 percent in October, the biggest gain since January. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are poised to trim output by 2 million barrels a day from November, the largest curbs since the pandemic. Key time spreads are already in steep backwardation, signaling market tightness.

    The OPEC+ cuts are the start of an uncertain period for oil supply heading into winter, with the European Union set to implement sanctions on Russian flows in December. Crude has shed a quarter of its value since June as concerns of a global slowdown and tight monetary policy threatened to curtail demand. Read More
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #diesel price #fuel price #Petrol price
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 07:44 am
