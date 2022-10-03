 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on October 3: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Oct 03, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on October 3, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3 percent, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling down 0.6 per cent on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.09 a barrel, up $2.60, or 3.3 percent, following a 2.1 percent loss in the previous session. Read more.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel sales jump in September as festival season approaches

Also, in a bid to curb vehicular pollution, the AAP government has decided that petrol and diesel will not be provided without PUC (pollution under control) certificate at petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

He said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon. Read details here.

first published: Oct 3, 2022 07:34 am
